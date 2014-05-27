May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Issue Amount 750 millio euro
Maturity Date June 03, 2026
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 98.835
Reoffer price 98.835
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 03, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, IMI, BNP Paribas, CMZ, CA-CIB, Danske,
DB, ING, Standard Chartered Bank, DZ, Mizuho, SMBC &
WBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1074144871
