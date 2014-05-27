IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ENBW International Finance BV (ENBW)
Guarantor ENBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2026
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.826
Yield 2.517 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 118.6bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup and DZ Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1074208270
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders failed to reach a compromise deal to endorse free trade on Saturday, backtracking on past commitments to keep trade open and reject protectionism, the communique of G20 finance ministers and central bankers showed.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.