UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd.
Issue Amount S$125 million
Maturity Date June 3, 2019
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.875 pct
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and DMG Securities
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources