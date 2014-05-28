May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date June 4, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor + 40bp

Reoffer price 99.756

Payment Date June 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law The laws of the Province of Ontario and

the federal laws of Canada

ISIN XS1074361111

