UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions
Guarantor Smurfit Kappa Group plc and certain of its subsidiaries
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 1, 2021
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 3.25 pct
Spread 247 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct July 4, 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities PLC, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB,
Danske Bank, HSBC, RBS, Allied Irish Banks, Banca IMI,
Banco Popular Espanol, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank,
CM CIC, Davy, Deutsche Bank, DNB Markets, Helaba, ING,
Lloyds Bank, Rabobank International, Santander GBM, SEB,
SMBC Nikko and The Governor & Company of the bank of Ireland
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB (S&P),
BB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
RegS ISIN XS1074396927
144A ISIN XS1074397149
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.