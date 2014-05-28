May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions

Guarantor Smurfit Kappa Group plc and certain of its subsidiaries

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 1, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 3.25 pct

Spread 247 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct July 4, 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities PLC, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB,

Danske Bank, HSBC, RBS, Allied Irish Banks, Banca IMI,

Banco Popular Espanol, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank,

CM CIC, Davy, Deutsche Bank, DNB Markets, Helaba, ING,

Lloyds Bank, Rabobank International, Santander GBM, SEB,

SMBC Nikko and The Governor & Company of the bank of Ireland

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB (S&P),

BB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

RegS ISIN XS1074396927

144A ISIN XS1074397149

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)