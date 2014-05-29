May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date June 04, 2019
Coupon 3-month Libor + 40bp
Reoffer price 99.756
Payment Date June 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes The issue size will total 325 million sterling
When fungible
