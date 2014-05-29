BRIEF-Dov Yelin reports 5.03 pct passive stake in Camtek
* Dov Yelin reports 5.03 percent passive stake in Camtek Ltd as on March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mxIovq) Further company coverage:
Global auto loan ABS
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Dov Yelin reports 5.03 percent passive stake in Camtek Ltd as on March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mxIovq) Further company coverage:
LONDON/EDINBURGH, March 16 Prime Minister Theresa May told the Scottish government on Thursday "now is not the time" for a second independence referendum, saying it would be unfair to ask people to vote without knowing the result of Brexit talks.
* Moody's says economic indicators suggest favorable macroeconomic conditions in UK to broadly persist in early-2017