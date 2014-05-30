BRIEF-Halk Bankasi proposes to pay 0.173962 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay 0.173962 lira ($0.0480) net dividend per share for FY 2016
May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 4, 2022
Coupon 1.6 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.6 pct
Payment Date July 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB2TF6
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Proposes to pay 0.173962 lira ($0.0480) net dividend per share for FY 2016
ANKARA, March 20 A strike at Turkey's Akbank has been postponed by 60 days by the Turkish cabinet on Monday, the government said in its Official Gazette.
* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points