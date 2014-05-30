BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge: successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond
* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points
May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond Increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million rand
Maturity Date January 30, 2019
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 99.5
Payment Date June 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion rand when fungible
ISIN XS0957736480
