May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount C$700 million

Maturity Date February 4, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.929

Reoffer price 100.929

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Scotia and TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total C$1.2 billion when fungible

RegS ISIN XS1028038096

144A ISIN US29878TCJ16

