May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount C$700 million
Maturity Date February 4, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.929
Reoffer price 100.929
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Scotia and TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total C$1.2 billion when fungible
RegS ISIN XS1028038096
144A ISIN US29878TCJ16
