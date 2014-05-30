BRIEF-CIFI says unit entered into agreement with Chongqing Huayu Group
* Unit entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Chongqing Huayu Group Co Ltd
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Unit entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Chongqing Huayu Group Co Ltd
* NY Fed credit-access survey shows 'discouraged' consumers rose over last 12 mths to 7.1 percent, highest level since mid-2014
* FY profit attributable to owners of Co RMB4.04 billion versus RMB4.10 billion