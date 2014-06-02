Box Office: 'Beauty and the Beast' Smashes Records With Towering $170 Million Debut
June 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower NRW Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 6, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.779
Reoffer price 99.779
Spread Through Mid-Swaps
Underlying govt bond 3 basis points
Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
Payment Date June 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UniCredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000NWB16S8
