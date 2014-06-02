June 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 18, 2021

Coupon 8.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.243

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI and Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling and 0.3 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1075219763

