June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.586

Spread Mid-swaps

Underlying govt bond Flat, equivalent to 31.5bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.7 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0918749622

