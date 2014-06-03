SINGAPORE, June 3 The volume of iron ore
derivatives on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) reached a record
high of 50.2 million tonnes in May when the price of the raw
material fell below $100 a tonne for the first time since
September 2012, the exchange said on Tuesday.
SGX, which clears more than 90 percent of globally traded
iron ore swaps, said the total volume of derivatives for January
to May reached 205.4 million tonnes, up 113 percent from a year
earlier.
The cash-settled swaps accounted for 65 percent of the
year-to-date volume.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slumped below $100 a tonne on May 19
and has traded below that level as growth in supply outpaced
demand by top importer China. The price fell as low as $91.80 a
tonne on Friday, its weakest since September 2012.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)