June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (Deutsche PBB)

Issue Amount 150 million euros

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 103.278

Reoffer price 103.278

Yield 1.216 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 109.8bp

Over the April 2017 OBL #163

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW and Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 650 million euros when fungible

ISIN DE000A1X26E7

