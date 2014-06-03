June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aspial Corporation Ltd

Issue Amount S$85 million

Maturity Date June 12, 2019

Coupon 5.05 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.05 pct

Spread 341.7bp

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuers Debt Issuance Programme

