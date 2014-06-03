BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aspial Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount S$85 million
Maturity Date June 12, 2019
Coupon 5.05 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.05 pct
Spread 341.7bp
Underlying govt bond Over the SOR
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuers Debt Issuance Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
* Purchasers (Jayton and Oretta), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into agreements
* Says property unit plans to set up project company with registered capital at 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million)