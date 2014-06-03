June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HSH Finanzfonds AoeR

Guarantor German federated states of Hamburg

and Schleswig-Holstein

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 5bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, LBBW & UniCredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A11QGT5

