Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2024

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.77

Reoffer price 99.77

Yield 1.65 pct

Payment Date June 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2TQ3

