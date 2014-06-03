BRIEF-Midwestone Financial prices public offering of common stock
* Pricing of public offering of 500,000 shares of common stock by company and 2 million shares held by certain selling shareholder of Co
June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco Santander Totta S.A.
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.591
Reoffer price 99.591
Yield 1.711 pct
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.3bp
over the 0.5 pct 2019 OBL 169
Payment Date June 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, GSI, RBS,
Santander GBM & CaixaBI
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lisbon
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Pricing of public offering of 500,000 shares of common stock by company and 2 million shares held by certain selling shareholder of Co
* Feb net premiums written $ 2,201.3 million versus $ 1,933.5 million
LONDON, March 17 The euro fell back against the dollar on Friday after a poll showed far-right anti-EU leader Marine Le Pen extending her lead over centrist Emmanuel Macron in the first round of France's presidential elections.