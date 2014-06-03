June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Santander Totta S.A.

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.591

Reoffer price 99.591

Yield 1.711 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.3bp

over the 0.5 pct 2019 OBL 169

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, GSI, RBS,

Santander GBM & CaixaBI

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

