June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date December 01, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.263

Reoffer price 100.263

Yield 0.818 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.225 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0807698815

