June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.847
Reoffer price 99.847
Yield 1.273 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, CA-CIB, Danske, Natxis & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1071388117
