BRIEF-Midwestone Financial prices public offering of common stock
* Pricing of public offering of 500,000 shares of common stock by company and 2 million shares held by certain selling shareholder of Co
June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.037
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 20.3bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 17.5 cts
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A1R0709
