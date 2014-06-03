June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Repulic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 7.875 pct
Issue price 99.223
Reoffer price 99.223
Payment Date June 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
