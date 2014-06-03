June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NV Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

(BNG)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date June 10, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.981

Reoffer price 99.981

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

Reg S ISIN XS1075318748

144A ISIN US62944BAT17

