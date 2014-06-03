June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Standard Chartered PLC

Issue Amount 900 million sterling

Maturity Date June 6, 2034

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price 98.46

Reoffer price 98.46

Yield 5.184 pct

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT

Payment Date June 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds and Standard

Chartered Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1075419694

