BRIEF-Cellcom Israel wins MOC approval for deal with Electra
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date July 16, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.519
Reoffer price 99.519
Yield 1.371 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US45950KCC27
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
* Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq