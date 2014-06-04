(Correction to amend the total amount from 550 million sterling to 600 million sterling)
June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank
(COE)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 22, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.852
Reoffer price 99.852
Spread 41 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC & Scotia
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1028901673
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)