(Correction to amend the total amount from 550 million sterling to 600 million sterling)

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank

(COE)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 22, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.852

Reoffer price 99.852

Spread 41 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC & Scotia

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1028901673

