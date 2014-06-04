June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations
(CDC)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date June 12, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.691
Reoffer price 99.691
Yield 1.6 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN FR0011964865
