June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Yorkshire Building Society (YBS)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.25

Reoffer yield 1.363 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.6bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske, DZ Bank, JP Morgan & Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

