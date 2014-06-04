June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler AG L3N0OL2XK

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 04, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.272

Yield 2.856 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & JPM

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1076016432

