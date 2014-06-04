June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.812

Yield 1.712 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, J.P. Morgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 2.625 billion sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0872706881

