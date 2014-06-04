June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Brambles Finance Ltd

Guarantor Brambles Ltd, Brambles Finance Plc & Brambles USA Inc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 12, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 98.915

Reoffer price 98.915

Yield 2.499 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & JP Morgan

Ratings Baa1(Moody's)

Listing SP

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1028952312

