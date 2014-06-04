June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower McDonald's Corporation
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date June 11, 2054
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 99.022
Reoffer price 99.022
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2029
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.073
Reoffer price 99.073
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, RBS, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi & Goldman Sachs
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law New York
