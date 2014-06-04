June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Air France-KLM

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2021

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.25

Yield 4.0 pct

Spread 284 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 314bp

Over the July 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING, NATIXIS & Societe Generale CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011965177

