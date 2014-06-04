China Jan-Feb fiscal spending up 17.4 pct yr/yr
BEIJING, March 15 China's fiscal spending increased 17.4 percent in the first two months of 2017 from the same period of last year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.