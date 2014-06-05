BRIEF-Isentric announces collaboration agreement with Public Bank
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
Japan credit card ABS
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
* Vice finmin says needs time to watch mkts before taking action
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.