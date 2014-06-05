June 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 12, 2017
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.713
Reoffer price 99.713
Yield 2.475 pct
Spread 167.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC,
J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, Wing Lung Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
