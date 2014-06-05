June 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 12, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.404

Reoffer price 99.404

Yield 2.628 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Credit Agricole CIB, MIZ and KEB

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

