June 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Delta Lloyd N.V.

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.492

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Barclays (structuring advisor), BofA

Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and RBC CM

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1076781589

