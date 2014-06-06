(Correction to add the Temporary ISIN)
June 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2028
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.467
Reoffer price 100.517
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 260 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0243273783
Permanent ISIN CH0204975426
