SINGAPORE, Sept 23 South Korea's two smallest refiners have, in a relatively rare move, bought spot bunker fuel oil cargoes to top up lower production due to refinery run rate cuts and higher production of asphalt, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Weak refining margins due to slack product demand have forced regional refiners to reduce run rates this year, in hopes of easing the global diesel supply glut, even if less fuel oil is produced.

Fuel oil, which trades below its cost price, is considered a by-product that refiners try to minimize production of.

S-Oil and Hyundai Oilbank each bought 50,000 tonnes of bunker fuel oil for October arrival at premiums of $15-$20 a tonne and $10-$15 a tonne, respectively, above Singapore spot quotes, on a cost-and-freight basis, traders said.

This is the first time ever that S-Oil, which lowered its refinery run rate by five percentage points to 90 percent in September, bought a spot fuel oil cargo, traders said.

"S-Oil used to export their cargoes, but this time they are importing for bunker use. That's interesting," said a South Korea-based marine fuel oil trader.

S-Oil declined to comment.

Stronger demand for asphalt recently has also encouraged the country's third-largest refiner to ramp up production of the road-making oil product.

"For three to four months, (S-Oil) had problems with poor margins, so it adjusted its crude distillation unit (CDU) run rate while increasing asphalt production," said another South Korea-based trader.

"So actual fuel oil production decreased."

At Hyundai Oilbank, a source familiar with the matter said fuel oil production by the country's smallest refiner declined by up to 30,000 tonnes per month after it reduced run rates at its CDU, necessitating its first fuel oil import this year.

However, others said fuel oil production was almost absent in recent months.

"Oilbank doesn't produce fuel oil nowadays. Theoretically, all the fuel oil from the CDU is used as feedstock for their secondary units," said the South Korea-based marine fuel trader.

Hyundai Oilbank could not be immediately reached for comment.

S-Oil and Hyundai Oilbank are two of four bunker suppliers in South Korea, with monthly sales at around 200,000 tonnes and 150,000 tonnes, respectively. (Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)