Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a on Dual tranche Deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower EBN BV UTRECHT

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date September 22, 2022

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.652

Reoffer price 99.902

Yield 0.5125 pct

Spread Minus 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 18bp

over the Govt

ISIN CH0253225921

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date September 22, 2026

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.128

Reoffer price 99.378

Yield 0.93 pct

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 25.5bp

over the Govt

ISIN CH0253225954

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

