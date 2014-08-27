Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity
as trustee of the NAB Covered Bond Trust
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 103.819
Yield 0.79 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, NAB & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS1072516427
