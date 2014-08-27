Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
** Chinese e-commerce giant's IPO-BABA.N quarterly revenue jumps 46.3 pct to $2.54 billion, helped by a rise in domestic sales
** Q1 net income attributable to ordinary shareholders nearly triples to $1.99 billion, or 84 cents per share
** Revenue from China commerce retail business up about 46 pct to $2.15 billion
** Number of monthly mobile users rises to 188 million in Q1 from 163 million in the prior quarter
** Chairman Jack Ma owned 8.8 pct of Alibaba's ordinary shares and Softbank Corp had a 34.1 pct stake, as of June 30
** Company is expected to go public as early as next month, with an offering which could top $16 billion, to become the largest-ever IPO by a technology company
** Analysts say company may be valued at $200 billion or more when it goes public
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
LONDON, March 12 An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.