Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date September 10, 2020
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 101.016
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, HSBC, CITI, Deutsche Bank, Nordea
& TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.6 pct selling and 0.275 pct m&u
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1105947714
