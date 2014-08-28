AUG 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NV BANK Nederlandse Gemeenten

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro

Maturity Date September 04, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.4840

Spread Midswaps 12 basis points

Payment Date September 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, CITI, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1105954256

