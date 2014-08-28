Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Issue Amount 500 million Mexican Peso

Maturity Date August 31, 2016

Coupon Undisclosed

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 28-day MXN-TIIE minus 0.75 pct

Payment Date September 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities PLC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 0.10 m&u

Denoms (M) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)