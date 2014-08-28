Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Explicit and direct guarantee Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date July 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor + 4bp

Reoffer price 100.154

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 1bp

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total $750 million

when fungible

ISIN XS1078121057

