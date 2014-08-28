UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks request state aid
MILAN, March 17 Italian mid-tier regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca on Friday requested state aid to fill a capital gap and avert the risk of being wound down.
Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount $ 3.0 billion
Maturity Date October 15, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.2490
Spread over Midswaps 9bp
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPM & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
MILAN, March 17 Italian mid-tier regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca on Friday requested state aid to fill a capital gap and avert the risk of being wound down.
* AIG - in consideration of service during transition period, CEO Hancock will be eligible to receive cash payment of $5 million for service through transition period
* Says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation